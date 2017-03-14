No verdict on who is next Benton County District Court judge

The decision to appoint a new Benton County District Court judge was delayed until March 28.
“We didn’t come to a conclusion,” said Jim Beaver, commission chairman. “We have three good candidates.”
The three commissioners met in executive session for about 30 minutes to discuss the candidates after conducting interviews Tuesday and were expected to make a decision. Instead, they scheduled another closed-door session at the end of the month.
The three finalists for the empty bench are attorneys Jennifer Azure, James Bell and John Ziobro. They were selected from nine local applicants.
One will take the bench vacated when Judge Joe Burrowes resigned in January to become a Superior Court judge.
The person chosen by the commissioners must run for election this fall and again at the end of Burrowes’ term in 2018.
That position is paid an annual salary of $158,000. The five District Court judges in Benton County handle misdemeanors, gross misdemeanors, traffic infractions and small claims court cases.
The county has no set start date for the new judge, who will likely need time to wrap up current cases before he or she takes the oath of office.
