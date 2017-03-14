Rockslides blocking 2 Washington highways

Washington state crews are working to clear two highways covered by rockslides.
One slide is blocking Highway 971 near Lake Chelan after crews scaled a rock wall over the weekend to bring down more unstable debris, said state officials.
Rain slowed their progress but once the weather improves, the state’s avalanche control team plans on drilling and blasting boulders that are too large to move, said officials.
“We’re hoping to have the clearing, repair and restriping of the roadway done by Friday,” said the state.
Officials said the debris cannot just be pushed into the water because of environmental concerns.
Instead, they are estimating they have about 50 dump truck loads of rock and debris to haul away. And some of the boulders are so large, they must be blown into smaller pieces, first.
By Vancouver, both directions of Highway 503 near milepost 34.4 are expected to remain closed for several more days because of a landslide.
State officials say their geo-technical engineers need to study the area but they must wait for the saturated hillside to stop sliding.
Also, the state says, both directions of Highway 503 near Speelyai Bay Road in Ariel, about 21 miles east of Woodland, will remain closed overnight because of rocks and trees covering both lanes.
“We are evaluating the stability of the hillside and will begin clean up efforts once it is safe for crews to work,” said the state.
There is no estimate for reopening that part of the road.
