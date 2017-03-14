It’s the most taxable time of the year; Benton County tax statements finally arriving

1:01 Sage Crest Elementary in Kennewick holds first ever DARE graduation Pause

0:50 VIDEO: Late-winter storm snarls Northeast U.S.

1:09 Snippet of Pasco police chase Sunday morning

1:13 VIDEO: Adorable giant anteater born at Zoo Miami

2:35 Battling sex trafficking in Manatee County

2:02 Truckers are looking out for sex trafficking

1:01 Vit plant receives big piece of equipment

3:40 N.C. principal announces school cancellation and has a 'Ferris Bueller'-style day off

0:41 Kamiakin football team heads to state