It’s the most taxable time of the year; Benton County tax statements finally arriving

Some Benton County property owners received a surprise with their tax mailings over the weekend.
The county treasurer mailed statements totaling more than $203 million — taxes levied to fund schools, local government, police, roads, fire departments, libraries, hospitals, ports, mosquito control and public cemeteries, among other activities.
Most arrived in area mailboxes over the weekend. Franklin County mailed property tax statements totaling nearly $80 million in mid-February, but Benton County was delayed nearly a month as it tested its new software system.
Benton County’s mailing was marred by one glitch. An unknown number of homeowners who pay taxes into escrow accounts attached to their mortgages received bills, rather than notices.
Kenneth Spencer, Benton County’s newly appointed treasurer, said his office fielded several calls from confused homeowners.
Lenders submit an annual list of properties on which they hold mortgages, Spencer said. In one instance, the lender did not do so, which resulted in property owners receiving a bill, complete with payment coupons.
Two customers who have mortgages with HAPO Community Credit Union told the Tri-City Herald the lender blamed it on the county’s software update.
HAPO officials could not be reached to comment on the discrepancy.
Regardless of fault, homeowners who received a tax statement that did not have a red warning, — “For Your Records” — on top should contact their banks to clear up the confusion and ensure their taxes are paid on time, Spencer said.
Those who want to dive deeper into the numbers can check out tax booklets published by the Benton and Franklin assessors. The booklets provide an exhaustive view of how and where taxes are collected and why.
Benton County’s tax booklet is at bit.ly/BentonTaxBook and Franklin County’s is at bit.ly/FranklinTaxBook.
The 2017 crop of property tax statements contains few surprises on either side of the Columbia River.
Generally, property taxes in Kennewick and Pasco are unchanged to slightly lower in 2017, thanks to new construction swelling the local tax rolls without corresponding increases in public debt.
The cities of Kennewick and Pasco, as well as their respective school districts, are levying slightly lower rates than in 2016.
For Pasco, the difference amounts to $56 less for the city and school portion of the tax bill on a $200,000 property.
For Richland, it amounts to $40 more. The city and school district are levying a slightly higher rate, which translates to an extra $32 for a $200,000 property.
The bonds voters approved in February for the Richland, Finley and Prosser school districts won’t show up on tax rolls until 2018.
In the Tri-Cities, the major difference is in West Richland, where voters approved a November ballot proposition to raise the city’s levy limit to cover its contract with the Mid-Columbia Libraries. The levy increase is offset by a reduction in city-imposed taxes on telephone bills. West Richland property owners will pay $2.18 per $1,000 of assessed value for all city services in 2017, compared to $1.55 a year ago.
Overall, however, Washington law limits governments to increasing the total taxes collected by no more than 1 percent.
The controversial law, first approved by voters in 2001 and now under review by the state Legislature, has tamed spikes in property taxes but left cities and counties struggling to fund critical services as effective revenue drops each year.
In the current system, all property owners pay certain basic taxes, such as one levied for the state school fund.
But individual tax bills vary depending on where the property is, and what local taxes have been levied by local municipalities and miscellaneous taxing districts.
Property taxes are due April 30.
Those who choose to pay in two parts have until Oct. 31 to pay the second half.
A property owner in Connell, for instance, pays about 5 cents per $1,000 to support Cemetery District No. 2, while there is no corresponding activity in the city of Pasco.
And while most Benton and Franklin property owners pay 36.4 cents per $1,000 to the Mid-Columbia Libraries, the tax doesn’t apply in Richland, which operates a separate library, or in West Richland, which contracts with the library district.
For those who pay their taxes directly, Benton County has drop boxes at the Prosser Courthouse, Benton City Hall, the Richland Auditor’s Office and the drive-up at the Kennewick Annex on Canal Drive. The county accepts payments via credit card or e-check online at bentoncountytax.com.
Franklin County accepts payments by mail, online at bit.ly/PayFranklinTaxes2017 or in person during regular business hours at the Franklin County Courthouse, 1016 N. Fourth Ave., Pasco.
