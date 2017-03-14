Eat All About It: St. Patrick’s Day, wine mean full calendar

It’s a bit of a wine-themed week. But first, let’s touch bases with Tommy’s Tap House, which is preparing for its first St. Patrick’s Day on Friday.
Tommy’s Tap House and Bistro in Richland, formerly McKay’s, are celebrating the holiday with a return to its English-Irish roots.
Owners Christina and Joey Chacon took over the Tri-Cities’ original taphouse pub late last year and reopened it under the new name Jan. 1.
While they wanted to give it their own twist with a new name, they retained the original vibe. Chacon said the pub is preparing for a proper grand opening.
But in the interim, it is celebrating St. Patrick’s Day with corned beef and cabbage on the menu, as well as Guinness potato soup, Celtic music and more. Hours are 11 a.m. to 2 a.m. The tap house is at 1312 Lee Blvd.
Now, onto some events wine lovers might want to put on their calendars.
Anthony’s hosts WSU blended release party
Anthony’s Restaurants will offer a release party for Washington State University’s Blended Learning varieties at 5:30 p.m. March 29, at Budd’s Broiler.
Tickets are $100 and are available online at bit.ly/WSUWineRelease. Participants can visit with WSU viticulture and enology students and faculty and taste the latest wines released from its Blended Learning series while enjoying a four-course dinner.
The Blended learning class pairs students with local growers and winemakers who collaborate on wines that are then sold through WSU Connections stores.
Now in its third year, the annual event has raised more than $17,000 for the program. This year’s lineup includes a 2016 sauvignon blanc, a 2016 dry riesling and a 2014 grenache. Supporting partners include Boushey Vineyards, Wine Boss, Bacchus Vineyard and Millbrandt Vineyards.
Washington vs. Argentina
The Walter Clore Wine and Culinary Center in Prosser compares the same wines produced in Washington and Argentina this weekend and next.
Learn how different climates and production styles affect the outcome. The tasting begins at 3 p.m. March 18 and 25. Cost is $20 per person plus tax. Attendees must be 21 or over. Tickets must be purchased in advance. Visit bit.ly/WashingtonvArgentina for information.
Tri-City Country Club Wine Festival
No joke: The Tri-City Country Club hosts an April 1 wine festival featuring more than 15 local wineries and appetizers, as well as deals on all wines served.
The event is 6 to 9 p.m. April 1 at the club, 314 N. Underwood St., Kennewick. Tickets are $20 for members and $30 for others. Call 509-783-6131 for tickets and details.
Too early?
It’s not too early to play for the Prosser Wine Network’s Bottles, Brews and Barbecues event June 9 and 10, at Vintner’s Village, 357 Port Ave.
The event includes wine tastings, a judged barbecue featuring competitors from throughout the region, local beers and live music.
Visit bit.ly/BottlesBrewsBarbecues for details. The two-day event kicks off with a festival dinner on June 9.
The annual event was inaugurated by McKinley Springs Winery in the Horse Heaven Hills and it has been run by the nonprofit wine network since last year.
