Prosser weighs restricting marijuana businesses

Prosser City Council members will decide Tuesday if any more marijuana retailers should be allowed within the city.
Council members are considering proposals that would maintain the current restrictions on marijuana businesses; prohibit them from the commercial thoroughfare along Wine Country Road; or ban marijuana businesses within completely.
There is one marijuana shop within the city limit.
A second one is outside the city in an unincorporated area of Benton County, but it uses a Prosser mailing address.
Council members enacted a six-month moratorium on new marijuana businesses in September, after learning that a third marijuana shop was looking to come to the area.
City Planning Commission members initially recommended maintaining the city’s current ordinance, which restricts marijuana retailers from residential, commercial neighborhoods and commercial professional zones, while adjusting the ordinance to reflect recent changes in state law.
But city staff was asked to provide the other options, City Administrator Dave Stockdale said in a recent interview.
If the council bans marijuana retailers, the existing business will be allowed to continue to operate as a non-conforming use, Stockdale said.
Voters approved recreational marijuana use, production and sales in 2012, but cities are allowed to restrict or ban marijuana sales and production through land-use laws or business-license regulations.
The meeting begins at 7 p.m. in the city council chambers at 601 Seventh St.
Comments