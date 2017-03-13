Commission may name new Benton County judge Tuesday

The Benton County commission will interview three finalists to fill a district court judgeship when it meets in public session Tuesday.
Jennifer Azure, James Bell and John Ziobro were chosen from nine applicants for final consideration.
The commission will interview each in public and could recess into executive session to discuss if they want to appoint one to serve until November when an election can be held. The winner will fill the remainder of Judge Joe Burrowes’ term, which expires in 2018.
The meeting begins at 1:30 p.m. in the conference room of the county’s Kennewick justice center, 7122 W. Okanogan Place.
Burrowes resigned in January after winning election to the Benton-Franklin Superior Court bench.
Nine local attorneys applied for appointment. A committee narrowed the field to three finalists based on input from the courts, as well as the managers of the cities served by the district court — Kennewick, Richland, West Richland, Prosser and Benton City.
The position pays $158,000 per year. The county has no set start date for the judge, who will likely need time to wrap up current cases before he or she takes the oath of office.
The three finalists are:
▪ Jennifer Azure studied law at Gonzaga University and has four years of experience serving as a judge pro tem. Her private legal practice focuses on criminal defense, firearms rights and parental rights. She also represents parents and children in dependence matters under a contract with Benton and Franklin counties and the state Office of Public Defense.
▪ James Bell is a former Franklin County deputy prosecutor and is currently a partner with the Kennewick firm of Bell Brown & Rio PLLC. The firm practices business, contract, criminal, elder, estate planning and real property law.
▪ John Ziobro was Kennewick’s city attorney from 1999 to 2007 and is currently focused on business, land use and employment law at the Richland firm Telquist Ziobro McMillen Clare PLLC.
They will be interviewed in reverse alphabetical order with Ziobro set to go first.
Wendy Culverwell: 509-582-1514, @WendyCulverwell
