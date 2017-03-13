Yakima River to rise in warm, rainy week

A warm, rainy week will mean rising water in streams and rivers, including the Yakima River.
The Yakima River has risen 2 feet since Friday morning when the Kiona gauge — the closest gauge upriver from the Tri-Cities — read 6 feet.
The river is expected to crest about about 10.7 feet Friday morning. At 11 feet the river is considered “bank full” and water could spill into fields at low places, but not threaten roads or houses, according to the National Weather Service.
The Walla Walla River, which flooded near Touchet late last week, could have a significant rise again this week, according to the weather service.
Smaller streams coming out of the Cascades and Blue Mountains may have sharp rises as mild temperatures cause the remaining lower elevation snowpack to melt quickly.
Drivers are cautioned that as little as a foot of water across a road may be enough to move a vehicle off the road.
In the Tri-Cities rain is likely Tuesday and Wednesday. Clouds could clear to leave sunny skies Thursday.
But Friday and Saturday could be rainy again, according to the weather service.
The highs should be about 60 degrees both Tuesday and Wednesday, cooling into the 50s for the rest of the week in the Tri-Cities, according to the weather service.
