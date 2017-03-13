American Airlines to offer nonstop Spokane-Dallas flights

American Airlines is starting daily nonstop flights between Spokane and Dallas starting July 5.
The Spokesman-Review reported Monday it will be the first time Spokane has had direct service to Texas.
Spokane International Airport officials told the Spokesman-Review they have been working to get a Dallas flight for 18 years.
The Airbus A-319 flights will depart from Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport at 9:15 a.m. Central time, arriving in Spokane at 10:50 a.m.
The return flight will depart Spokane at 1:55 p.m., arriving in Dallas at 7:23 p.m. Central time.
United Airlines recently announced renew service to Chicago and San Francisco, starting June 8, said the Spokesman-Review.
Comments