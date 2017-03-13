Paul Simon coming to Spokane Arena in June

Twelve-time Grammy award-winner Paul Simon is to perform in Spokane on June 23.
Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at the Spokane Arena Box Office, all TicketsWest Outlets, at TicketsWest.com or by calling 800-325-SEAT.
Reserved seats are $65 and $85 plus fees.
Some of Simon’s hits include Bridge Over Troubled Water, Still Crazy After All These Years and Graceland.
In 2003, he was given a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award for his work as half of the duo Simon and Garfunkel.
He also is a member of the Songwriters Hall of Fame and the Rock n’ Roll Hall of Fame.
His song Mrs. Robinson from the motion picture The Graduate was named in the top 10 of The American Film Institute’s 100 Years 100 Songs, according to a news release.
