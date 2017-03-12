Tri-City restaurant inspections through March 3

Benton-Franklin Health District inspectors had a busy week, logging more than three dozen inspections and observing conditions that will require at least 12 re-inspections.
This week’s list includes seven establishments that received no points for either serious (red) or less serious (blue) conditions.
Establishments requiring re-inspection
Arby’s, 1051 George Washington Way, Richland, Feb. 27, routine (35 Red, 3 Blue)
Notes: Room temperature storage; data logger not properly maintained.
Barnes & Noble Cafe, 1321 N. Columbia Center Blvd., Kennewick, Feb. 27, routine (25 Red, 2 Blue)
Notes: Food worker cards not 100 percent; blocked hand sink; improper cold holding (above 45 degrees)
Fruta Rayada el Rey #2, 1321 N. Columbia Center Blvd., Kennewick, Feb. 27, routine (30 Red, 0 Blue)
Notes: Food worker cards not 100 percent; improper produce washing; no thermometer present.
Los Pinos, 1504 W. Lewis, Pasco, Feb. 27, second follow-up to Feb. 2 routine (50 Red, 5 Blue)
Notes: Improper cooling procedures; room temperature storage.
Los Toreros Tienda y Carniceria, 618 Ninth St., Benton City, March 1, second follow-up to Dec. 29 routine (30 Red, 0 Blue)
Notes: Raw animal products stored above ready-to-eat items; improper cooling procedures.
Popular Donuts, 101 Union St., #204, Kennewick, March 2, first follow-up to Feb. 2 routine (10 Red, 0 Blue)
Notes: Improper cold holding.
Red Lobster, 1120 N. Columbia Center Blvd., Kennewick, March 1, routine (65 Red, 2 Blue)
Notes: Food worker cards not 100 percent; improper hand washing; no soap or paper towels at hand sink; improper cooking temperatures.
Resilient Coffee Roasters, 1215 Aaron Drive, Richland, Feb. 23, routine (50 Red, 0 Blue)
Notes: Food worker cards not 100 percent; no paper towels at hand sink; improper cooling procedures; improper cold holding.
7 Eleven, 1540 Jadwin Ave., Richland, Feb. 28, routine (40 Red, 0 Blue)
Notes: Food worker cards not 100 percent; improper hot and cold holding.
The Local Coffee House, 85309 W. Gage Blvd., #E, Kennewick, March 2, first follow-up to Feb. 5 routine (25 Red, 0 Blue)
Notes: Room temperature storage.
Yummie Pho, 7520 W. Clearwater Ave., Kennewick, March 1, second follow-up to Dec. 21 routine (25 Red, 0 Blue)
Notes: Room temperature storage.
Establishments not requiring re-inspection
Barbara McClintock STEM Elementary, 5706 N. Road 60, Pasco, (0 Red, 0 Blue)
Barracuda Coffee, 320 W. Kellogg #B, Kennewick, March 2, routine (5 Red, 0 Blue)
Burger King, 2407 W. Court St., Pasco, Feb. 28, routine (10 Red, 0 Blue)
Canaan Dairy Inc., Feb. 28, routine (0 Red, 6 Blue)
Cinnabon, 1321 N. Columbia Center Blvd., Kennewick, Feb. 27, routine (15 Red, 0 Blue)
Cousins Restaurant, 4605 N. Road 68, Pasco, March 2, routine (15 Red, 10 Blue)
Gamache Vintners II, 505 Cabernet Court, Prosser, Feb. 25, routine (5 Red, 0 Blue)
Kennewick High School, 500 S. Dayton, Kennewick, March 1, routine (0 Red, 0 Blue)
Kennewick School District Fruitland Building, 200 S. Fruitland, Kennewick, March 1, routine (0 Red, 0 Blue)
Marie Curie STEM Elementary, 7815 California Ave., Pasco, March 1, routine (5 Red, 2 Blue)
McDonald’s, 1407 N. Kellogg, Kennewick, March 1, first follow-up to Dec. 9 routine (5 Red, 0 Blue)
Meals on Wheels, 505 N. First Ave., Pasco, March 1, routine (10 Red, 0 Blue)
Panaderia Estrella, 615 Columbia Drive, Kennewick, March 1, routine (5 Red, 5 Blue)
Rite Aid, 1329 Lee Blvd., Richland, Feb. 29, routine (10 Red, 0 Blue)
Rosalind Franklin STEM Elementary, 6010 Road 52, Pasco, March 3, routine (0 Red, 0 Blue)
Shogun Sushi & Teriyaki, 764 Dalton St., Richland, March 2, fourth follow-up to Dec. 16 routine (0 Red, 0 Blue)
Southridge High School, 3520 Southridge Blvd., Kennewick, March 2, routine (0 Red, 0 Blue)
Spurs Coffee, 1205 Thayer Drive, Richland, Feb. 28, routine (10 Red, 11 Blue)
Subway, 4820 N. Road 68, Pasco, March 2, routine (10 Red, 2 Blue)
Taco Bell, 3623 Plaza Way, Kennewick, Feb. 28, routine (15 Red, 5 Blue)
Tesoro Truck Stop, 528 S. Ely St., Kennewick, Feb. 28, first follow-up to Jan. 31 routine (5 Red, 3 Blue)
Whittier Elementary School, 616 N. Wehe Ave., Pasco, March 1, routine (0 Red, 0 Blue)
Yokes, 1401 Bombing Range Road, West Richland, Feb. 28, routine, Bakery (5 Red, 0 Blue), Deli/Coffee (15 Red, 0 Blue), meat (5 Red, 0 Blue), store (10 Red, 0 Blue)
Restaurants that score 25 or more “red” points receive automatic revisits.
Establishments are rated on a state point system that’s based on the federal food code for the conditions in the restaurant at the time of the unannounced visit. The point scale ranges up to 415 points.
Red points reflect more concerning issues requiring immediate attention. An establishment receiving 25 or more red points on a routine inspection must be re-inspected. Blue points indicate situations that need to be fixed, but not immediately. Restaurants receiving 10 or more red points when re-inspected are inspected again.
Past restaurant inspections can be viewed at the health district’s website, bfhd.wa.gov/food/index.php.
Diners with concerns about an establishment should contact the management or the health department directly.
For questions or concerns, call the health district at 509-460-4205.
