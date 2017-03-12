Lack of state funding tough for small towns to chase tourism dollars

The staff at the Walter Clore Wine & Culinary Center often hear from visitors about Prosser’s wine offerings.
Many visitors, mostly from Western Washington, come across Prosser while traveling to or from other wine areas. There are about 30 tasting rooms in the area, including the one inside the Clore Center.
“They’re delighted how convenient and close (wineries are) and the quality of wines available in Prosser,” said April Reddout, sales and marketing manager for The Clore Center. “They often remark, ‘Why don’t we know about this place?’ ”
Since 2011, Washington has been the only state without any substantial tourism funding or a tourism office.
That has hurt small communities such as Prosser, which are in competition with wine country communities in states with sizable tourism budgets. Oregon, home to several wine regions, has a budget of $19.4 million. California, which has nationwide recognition for its wine regions, has a budget of nearly $120 million.
Small tourism budgets
Out of several Western U.S. states, only Idaho — with an almost $5 million budget — has an annual tourism marketing budget of less than $10 million.
Washington has had to make do with $1 million in bridge funding over a two-year period. Those funds, which ran out last year, were enough for the Washington Tourism Alliance, an organization formed after the tourism office closed, to print a visitors guide and maintain the experiencewa.com website.
With no state tourism marketing budget, Prosser and other small communities have to do the heavy lifting to attract visitors.
And with an annual tourism budget of $100,000, Prosser just can’t compete with the likes of other small wine communities, such as Newberg in Oregon or St. Helena in California.
I’d rather have (visitors) come to Washington Wine Country than California Wine Country.
Larelle Michener, executive director, Prosser Chamber of Commerce
For “any smaller regional rural or non-gateway destination, it’s … devastating … not being able to market collaboratively with a unified effort,” said Nan Marchand Beauvois, vice president of councils for the U.S. Travel Association.
Advocates, such as the Washington Tourism Alliance, hope that will change with a pair of bills that would restore state tourism funding.
Legislative bills could help market state
Under House Bill 1123 and its companion, Senate Bill 5251, a state tourism marketing authority would oversee and execute a statewide marketing plan, which would include efforts to promote rural and tourism-dependent communities.
To help pay for the plan, 0.1 percent of general sales taxes from hotels, rental cars and restaurants would be set aside, generating up to $5 million during each two-year budget cycle. But investment for a tourism marketing plan could increase to up to $15 million with cash and in-kind donations to the tourism marketing authority.
Advocates are hoping that legislators will include the $5 million for state tourism funding in the 2017-18 state budget, said David Blandford of Visit Seattle, a member of the Washington Tourism Alliance’s executive committee.
Communities can still see success even with a limited budget, said Marchand Beauvois.
“You have to pivot, you have to stay flexible,” she said.
She praised Yakima Valley Tourism’s recent push to promote the region’s craft food and beverage offerings.
“Foodies are such a huge part of tourism marketing,” she said. “It’s more than wine — it’s the cider, it’s the craft beer, it’s the craft spirits; all of that makes the destination unique. Being able to capitalize on that makes sense.”
And those efforts have helped: According to figures from Yakima Valley Tourism, visitors spent $376 million in Yakima County in 2015, the latest year figures were available, a 2 percent increase from 2014.
Communities within the Yakima Valley have seen success in spite of limited budgets.
The last Army Base Race, the half-marathon and 5K organized by Selah Parks and Recreation, attracted two participants from California.
Dave Mullen, director of Selah Parks and Recreation, would love the race to attract more contestants from outside the Northwest. But with an annual tourism promotion budget of just $11,000, marketing reach is limited.
The city instead focuses its marketing to draw visitors from nearby Central Washington communities such as Ellensburg and the Tri-Cities. “That’s what we can afford,” he said.
Using social media to attract interest
Eric Patrick, director of tourism for Union Gap, has used social media to find travel writers and bloggers interested in the small-town experience.
He’s seen results: Northwest Travel & Life included the Central Washington Agricultural Museum, known for its collection of antique agricultural equipment, in its list of best-kept-secret museums. And Tracie Howe, a Seattle-area travel blogger, wrote about her visit to Union Gap in a two-part blog series.
But Patrick knows that some of Union Gap’s events, such as its annual Civil War re-enactments, could appeal to more visitors nationwide.
“You have people out there looking for where to spend their travel dollars,” Patrick said. “When they’re out there searching, Washington doesn’t come to the top of the list.”
Prosser partnered with Yakima Valley Tourism to draw visitors from nearby cities such as Seattle and Portland, but it’s difficult to go much further than that, said Larelle Michener, executive director of the Prosser Chamber of Commerce, which oversees tourism efforts.
Michener is using Prosser’s limited tourism funds to advertise on websites run by the Washington Tourism Alliance. That’s helped the city generate additional traffic during the area’s shoulder seasons, but she knows there are still plenty of missed opportunities.
She believes a tourism office would better promote Washington as a whole, including its wineries nationally and internationally, and provide a pipeline of visitors who could include Prosser as part of their vacation plans.
She’d love to see more visitors from the East Coast or Texas, places where wineries are less common.
“I’d rather have them come to Washington Wine Country than California Wine Country,” she said.
