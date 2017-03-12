Local

March 12, 2017 1:25 PM

International Big Foot conference part of Mid-Columbia meeting agendas for March 13-16

Monday

Pasco City Council, 7 p.m., 525 N. Third Ave.: discuss North 20th Avenue safety improvements; sign code updates; an amendment on “unauthorized camping;” and a boards and commissions attendance policy.

Tuesday

Benton PUD Commission, 9 a.m., 2721 W. 10th Ave., Kennewick: hear 2016 annual financial report and adopt an enterprise risk management program.

Port of Kennewick, 2 p.m., 350 Clover Island Drive: Vista Field draft master plan.

Benton County Park Board, 6:30 p.m., justice center, 7122 W. Okanogan Place, Kennewick: geocache policy; Hyde Tree.

Richland Code Enforcement Board, 7 p.m., 505 Swift Blvd.: hearings.

Benton County Commission, 9 a.m., 620 Market St., Prosser: mental health consultant; appointment of interim sheriff.

Benton County Commission, 1:30 p.m., justice center, 7122 W. Okanogan Place, Kennewick: interview and possible appointment of Benton County District Court Judge.

Richland Utility Advisory Committee, 3 p.m., library, 955 Northgate Drive: dlectric utility rates.

Kennewick City Council, 6:30 p.m., 210 W. Sixth Ave.: shoreline enhancement; diversity commission update; Inclusive Cities resolution; comprehensive plan amendment update.

Richland Library Board, 5:30 p.m., 955 Northgate Drive: STEAMspace project update.

Prosser City Council, 7 p.m., 601 Seventh St.: marijuana garden and retail bans, rental housing licenses, dangerous dog registrations,

Wednesday

Richland Arts Commission, 6 p.m., 500 Amon Park Drive: Duportail Bridge subcommittee update; election of officers; city hall opportunity.

Franklin County Commission, 1016 N. Fourth Ave.: mental health housing program.

Thursday

Tri-City Regional Hotel-Motel Commission, 9 a.m., 7130 W. Grandridge Blvd.: International Bigfoot Conference.

