International Big Foot conference part of Mid-Columbia meeting agendas for March 13-16

1:09 Snippet of Pasco police chase Sunday morning Pause

1:11 Brooke Pahukoa on how Boise State ended up in the NCAA Tournament

2:42 Game highlights from Boise State's Mountain West championship victory over Fresno State

1:13 VIDEO: Adorable giant anteater born at Zoo Miami

1:01 Vit plant receives big piece of equipment

0:41 Kamiakin football team heads to state

2:14 Cops tell driver it’s against the law to record police. No it’s not

0:17 VIDEO: Pasco investigates armed robbery of Sky Market

1:25 Miami cop charged with stealing from drivers