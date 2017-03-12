International Big Foot conference part of Mid-Columbia meeting agendas for March 13-16

Monday
Pasco City Council, 7 p.m., 525 N. Third Ave.: discuss North 20th Avenue safety improvements; sign code updates; an amendment on “unauthorized camping;” and a boards and commissions attendance policy.
Tuesday
Benton PUD Commission, 9 a.m., 2721 W. 10th Ave., Kennewick: hear 2016 annual financial report and adopt an enterprise risk management program.
Port of Kennewick, 2 p.m., 350 Clover Island Drive: Vista Field draft master plan.
Benton County Park Board, 6:30 p.m., justice center, 7122 W. Okanogan Place, Kennewick: geocache policy; Hyde Tree.
Richland Code Enforcement Board, 7 p.m., 505 Swift Blvd.: hearings.
Benton County Commission, 9 a.m., 620 Market St., Prosser: mental health consultant; appointment of interim sheriff.
Benton County Commission, 1:30 p.m., justice center, 7122 W. Okanogan Place, Kennewick: interview and possible appointment of Benton County District Court Judge.
Richland Utility Advisory Committee, 3 p.m., library, 955 Northgate Drive: dlectric utility rates.
Kennewick City Council, 6:30 p.m., 210 W. Sixth Ave.: shoreline enhancement; diversity commission update; Inclusive Cities resolution; comprehensive plan amendment update.
Richland Library Board, 5:30 p.m., 955 Northgate Drive: STEAMspace project update.
Prosser City Council, 7 p.m., 601 Seventh St.: marijuana garden and retail bans, rental housing licenses, dangerous dog registrations,
Wednesday
Richland Arts Commission, 6 p.m., 500 Amon Park Drive: Duportail Bridge subcommittee update; election of officers; city hall opportunity.
Franklin County Commission, 1016 N. Fourth Ave.: mental health housing program.
Thursday
Tri-City Regional Hotel-Motel Commission, 9 a.m., 7130 W. Grandridge Blvd.: International Bigfoot Conference.
Comments