Tourism workshop set for March 21

A Tourism Tune-Up workshop is set for March 21 at the Walter Clore Wine and Culinary Center, 2140 Wine Country Rd., Prosser.
Keynote speaker Tom Douglas will talk about how to provide every customer an exceptional experience. Panel discussions from regional business experts will be available to improve hospitality skill sets. Topics include “Boosting Your Business through Sales,” “How to WOW! Under any Circumstance” and “Using Technology to Build Customer Loyalty.”
A group discount is offered for registering five or more employees. Registration is now open at theclorecenter.org.
