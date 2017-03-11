Local

March 11, 2017 8:49 PM

Neutrinos explained in Richland nuclear talk

Tri-City Herald

John Orrell of Pacific Northwest National Laboratory will discuss neutrinos — tiny subatomic particles too small to be weighed individually — at a meeting of the Eastern Washington Section of the American Nuclear Society.

He calls them “only slightly less mysterious than dark matter.”

There is no charge for attending his talk at 7 p.m. March 21 at the Richland Red Lion. Those who want to attend the dinner meeting an hour earlier will be charged $22 and should make dinner reservations online at anseasternwashington.org.

