Project Linus Make a Blanket Day set for March 18

Project Linus is holding their semi-annual Make a Blanket Day from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. March 18 at the Richland Library conference room.
The project makes homemade quilts, afghans, and fleece blankets for children 0-18 years-old for comfort when they are going through any type of trauma. Volunteers are asked to bring their own project, sewing machine, and supplies for crocheters and knitters.
There will be door prizes and snacks, but bring a sack lunch if staying for the day. For more information, contact Paula at quiltgolf@charter.net or 509-585-6951.
