Pasco STEM programs to be displayed at chamber lunch

Pasco’s science, technology, engineering and math education will be displayed Monday.
Megan Nelson, the district’s director of STEM initiatives, along with students from Marie Curie elementary and Chiawana High School are making presentations at the Pasco Chamber of Commerce’s March general membership luncheon.
The event starts at 11:45 a.m. at the Red Lion Hotel at 2525 N. 20th Ave.
Reserve a spot online at bit.ly/PascoLuncheon or buy a ticket at the door. Cost is $25 to the public and $20 for chamber members.
For more information, contact the Pasco Chamber of Commerce at 509-547-9755.
Comments