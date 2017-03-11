Klippert, Haler get an earful at Richland town hall

About 200 Tri-Citians took advantage of a town hall session Saturday to query Rep. Larry Haler, R-Richland, and Rep. Brad Klippert, R-Kennewick, about their views on a wide range of topics.
For two hours, they fielded questions on climate change, the Affordable Care Act, reproductive rights, transgender bathroom access, education policy, taxation, fathers’ rights and religious freedom.
The session was held at The Arc of the Tri-Cities in Richland.
Many comments were hostile. The opportunity to address a politician was not lost on those who have pressured U.S. Rep. Dan Newhouse, R-Sunnyside, and other Republicans to hold town halls around the nation.
Newhouse has promised to hold one during a weekend break from his duties in Washington, D.C., but so far has not announced when it will happen.
“Thank you for coming to meet with us face to face,” said one woman, who then dogged the two men with questions about their stand on rights for workers.
Klippert, a Benton County sheriff’s deputy who belongs to a guild, and Haler, who has been a union steward in the past, were sympathetic, but stopped short of declaring full support for collective bargaining.
The national debate over the Affordable Care Act, aka Obamacare, prompted several parents of children with disabilities to ask what, if anything, Washington state is doing to prepare for a repeal or major change. The answer: Not much.
Haler said he’s taking a “wait and see” approach.
Klippert said people with developmental disabilities are a top priority. He used the question as an opportunity to highlight the many interests competing for state funding, even as the Legislature struggles to find enough money to comply with the McCleary ruling that the state isn’t meeting its constitutional mandate to fully fund education.
“McCleary cannot take up 100 percent of our budget. We have other concerns,” he said.
On the McCleary front, the Legislature passed a measure Thursday that will mitigate the so-called “levy cliff” school districts will face when they’re required to curtail local funding requests as a result of the larger discussion around complying with the decision. Haler and Klippert both supported the levy cliff measure.
Other highlights from Saturday’s forum:
▪ Several speakers faulted Klippert for supporting legislation to reverse a law that allows transgender people to use the bathroom of their choice in public facilities. Klippert, citing his daughter in the audience, said he didn’t want men viewing her disrobed in a women’s room.
▪ A speaker wanted to know if lawmakers would support legislation aimed at reducing accidental gun violence. Haler demurred, saying those who carry guns — which he does not — should do so safely.
▪ A fathers’ rights activist questioned why law enforcement views custodial interference as a civil matter when refusing to comply with a custody agreement is a crime. Klippert said officers are trained not to take children in those situations without a judicial order. He pledged to work on a legislative fix to the gap.
▪ A speaker wanted to know what Washington is doing to protect communications systems, electronics and infrastructure from an electromagnetic pulse attack by Iran or North Korea. Klippert noted the Washington Military Department, Pacific Northwest National Laboratory and Bonneville Power Administration are working on those kinds of security issues.
▪ Several speakers said Washington should tax capital gains to bring in new revenue. Neither Klippert nor Haler support the idea, but said they would vote for a capital gains tax if recommended by their leaders. “It’s not my top choice,” Klippert said. And Haler said Washington residents are already overtaxed.
▪ When a woman asked how a bill allowing businesses to discriminate based on religious beliefs did not breach the wall between church and state, Klippert pulled a pocket edition of the U.S. Constitution and read the first half of the First Amendment: “Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof,” he read aloud.
The Legislature is halfway through the 2017 session, which is focused heavily on funding education.
More than 2,700 bills were introduced this year. About 650 made it past the cutoff last week.
Wendy Culverwell: 509-582-1514, @WendyCulverwell
