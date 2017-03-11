Physician with deep roots at Lourdes in Pasco celebrated as he retires

John Michael “Mike” Roach’s connection to Lourdes Health in Pasco runs deep.
His grandfather was a hospital board member.
His mother was one of the first babies born there.
Five of his children were born there.
And for decades, Dr. Roach, a gastroenterologist, treated patients there.
So when he retired last month after more than 40 years in medicine — most of that time spent in some way connected to Lourdes — saying goodbye wasn’t exactly easy.
“It was bittersweet,” he told the Herald, saying the staff and patients at Lourdes have meant the world to him.
He’s meant the world right back. In tribute to his service, the hospital is naming the endoscopy suite in his honor — a surprise revealed at his retirement reception.
“If there’s a physician who’s earned that, it’s certainly Dr. Roach,” said John Serle, Lourdes president and CEO. “Patients couldn’t have been in better hands.”
Roach has been a Lourdes employee for about seven years. Before that, he spent decades in private practice, seeing patients at Lourdes and other hospitals.
Roach, 70, of Pasco, said his career in medicine has been fulfilling and meaningful.
He always loved science and gravitated toward it. When his father became sick and needed an aortic valve replacement, he settled on medicine as a career.
“I was a biology major and was playing with the idea of medical school. When I saw how much good (doctors) did for my dad — I think that’s where it started,” Roach said.
He finished up his undergraduate studies at Seattle University and went on to medical school at the University of Washington. Internship, residency and fellowship training in Arizona followed.
In the late 1970s, Roach and his wife, Nancy — they’d met at Seattle University — settled in the Tri-Cities.
Roach set up a practice, building his career and his family.
He and Nancy already had two children, Shannon and John, when they moved to Pasco. Five more followed: Luke, Pat, Bart, David and Michelle.
Several of Roach’s children grew up to work in health care fields, including Bart, a Kennewick dentist who’s been featured in the Herald several times for his mission work in Guatemala.
Roach said he’s proud of his family and looks forward to more time with them in retirement. He also looks back fondly on his long medical career.
He’s loved gastroenterology — the challenge, the chance to do procedures and use state-of-the-art technology.
He praised the colleagues he worked alongside for years.
“I tell my kids, ‘find the best people and treat them so well there’s no way they can leave,’ ” Roach said. “There are a lot of really good people on this Earth. In spite of all the troubles there can be in (medical) practice and life, it’s the good people who really make the difference. That make it worthwhile.”
Rod Aragon, a nurse who worked with Roach for about a decade, described the doctor as dedicated and caring.
At the hospital, he held himself to a high standard, was always kind and did his best for his patients, Aragon said.
“Patients had his undivided attention. He wasn’t one to say, ‘We had an emergency and I got behind, now we’ve got to keep on moving,’ ” Aragon said. “He was about quality of care. When they left here, patients had an understanding about what the next step was going to be. He really did take time with every patient.”
For Roach, that time with patients was the best part of practicing medicine. It’s what he’ll miss the most.
“Sitting down with a new patient, spending an hour, an hour-and-a-half doing a full consultation — I will cherish that time forever,” he said. “To be able to care for those patients and get their needs addressed, that’s what the practice of medicine is all about.”
Roach is looking forward to new adventures in retirement. He and Nancy plan to travel, and he expects to spend time reading, writing, pursuing photography and hunting, among other pursuits.
A lifelong Catholic, Roach also plans to throw himself into deeper study of his faith.
Serle and Aragon both said they’re happy for him, though he’ll be missed.
“Mike reflects integrity,” Serle said. “He’s been completely aligned with Lourdes’ ministry and mission for all those years. He’ll be missed but never forgotten.”
Sara Schilling: 509-582-1529, @SaraTCHerald
Comments