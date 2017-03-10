State senator wants West Coast on permanent daylight saving time

After the failure of his bill to keep Washington state on standard time year-round, state Sen. Jim Honeyford is considering a different approach to having to adjust clocks twice a year: Make daylight saving time permanent.
Honeyford said he’s been approached by an Oregon state lawmaker about petitioning Congress to have Washington, Oregon and California permanently move one hour ahead of standard time.
“There would be no more switching back and forth,” said Honeyford, R-Sunnyside. “We would have permanent daylight saving time.”
An aide to the Oregon legislator, Sen. Kim Thatcher, said the proposal is still being worked out, but it would give people extra daylight in the evenings without adjusting their clocks twice a year.
Honeyford’s bill abolishing daylight saving time, Senate Bill 5329, died in committee Wednesday.
It was the second time in two years the Legislature had been asked to consider ending daylight saving time. Two bills introduced in 2015 failed to advance beyond committee hearings in the House and Senate.
Honeyford said Thatcher, a Republican from Keizer, reached out to him about joining an effort to permanently place the three West Coast states on Mountain Standard Time. Thatcher had sponsored legislation to put daylight saving time’s fate on the ballot in Oregon in 2015, but the bill stalled in the Oregon Senate.
California’s legislature is considering a bill to put the question of ending daylight saving time on the ballot.
The idea of permanent daylight saving time came from a constituent, Thatcher’s spokesman, Justin Brecht, said Thursday.
Moving the West Coast into the same time zone as Colorado, New Mexico, Wyoming, Utah, Arizona and southern Idaho would require an act of Congress.
Having all three states do it would keep the coast consistent on timekeeping, Brecht said.
Honeyford said he’s been approached by constituents seeking to enjoy daylight later in the day all year.
He said he sponsored his bill after reading about studies suggesting increases in heart attacks and fatal car crashes are tied to the start of daylight saving time. However, the study was limited to heart-attack patients at a single hospital.
If Honeyford’s bill had gone into effect, Washington would have stopped using daylight saving time in 2019. Arizona and Hawaii are the only states that do not observe daylight saving time.
This year, daylight saving time begins Sunday and ends Nov. 5.
