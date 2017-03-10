Walla Walla River flooding near Touchet

The Walla Walla River near Touchet was flooding late Friday afternoon, according to the National Weather Service.
Flood stage is 13 feet and the river was at 13.1 feet at 4:30 p.m. Friday, causing minor flooding. The river was expected to crest at 13.5 feet around midnight.
Rainfall and snow melt earlier in the week also were causing smaller streams and creeks east of the Tri-Cities to flood.
The weather service reminded drivers to “turn around, don’t drown.” As little as one foot of water on the road can move most vehicles off the road, it said.
