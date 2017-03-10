Tickets for Florida Georgia Line and Nelly concert in Kennewick go on sale March 17

Tickets for the Florida Georgia Line and Nelly concert planned in September at the Toyota Center in Kennewick go on sale at 10 a.m. March 17.
Tickets cost $69.50 to $75 and will be available through LiveNation.com, Ticketmaster.com, by calling 800-745-3000 or through the Toyota Center box office.
Those purchased through the box office avoid service charges.
The concert is Sept. 21.
The superstar country duo and the best-selling rapper are stopping in Kennewick as part of their cross-genre tour, called The Smooth Tour.
They’ll be joined by rising country artist Chris Lane.
“We’re excited. It’s a huge show. Considering most city arenas are 10,000-plus seats and we’re going to be under 6,000, there won’t be a bad seat in the house,” Jude Strode, Toyota Center spokeswoman, recently told the Herald.
The concert is the latest in a string of major bookings for the Toyota Center, from KISS to Dierks Bentley, Snoop Dogg and Lil Wayne.
Several iconic 90s artists are stopping at the Toyota Center on April 23 as part of the I Love the 90s Tour. The lineup includes Salt N Pepa,Vanilla Ice, Rob Base, All-4-One, Tone Loc and Young MC.
And Christian music stars MercyMe will perform at the Toyota Center on May 10.
Florida Georgia Line includes Tyler Hubbard and Brian Kelley. The duo has sold more than 3.5 million albums worldwide and racked up numerous honors.
Nelly is one of the best-selling rappers of all time, with 21 million albums sold in the U.S. alone. He’s won three Grammy Awards, including Best Male Rap Solo Performance for Hot in Herre.
Nelly collaborated with Florida Georgia Line on a remix of the duo’s smash Cruise.
And the artists, along with Lane — known for hits For Her and Fix— embarked on a summer ballpark tour a few years ago.
Comments