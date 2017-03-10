Snoqualmie Pass open today. But not for the whole weekend

Interstate 90 over Snoqualmie Pass is open Friday but closures are planned this weekend.
The pass was closed for much of Thursday because of avalanche worries.
Highway 2 over Stevens Pass remains closed Friday because the danger of avalanches continues to increase under heavy falling snow, reported the Associated Press.
The Washington State Department of Transportation said on their website the road was closed in both directions Thursday afternoon with traffic stopped at milepost 58 at Scenic and at milepost 64 at Stevens Pass summit.
Just before 9:30 p.m. officials said there was no estimated time for reopening.
The National Weather Service issued a winter weather advisory for the Cascade Mountains through Friday afternoon with 4 to 12 inches of snow possible.
The Northwest Avalanche Center issued an avalanche warning through 6 p.m. Friday for the Olympic Mountains and east and west slopes of the Washington Cascades.
The state Department of Transportation plans to close Snoqualmie on Saturday night to refuel and replace portable lighting in the construction zone.
Eastbound traffic will be stopped from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. at milepost 56 near Gold Creek.
Westbound traffic will close Sunday morning from 12:30 a.m. to 5 a.m. at milepost 62 near the Stampede Pass interchange.
The lanes will be reopened during the closure every two hours to clear out traffic. The work is weather dependent, said the state.
Comments