While moving clocks forward Sunday, also test smoke detectors

When people move their clock forward one hour on Sunday for Daylight Saving Time, the Pasco Fire Department suggests testing smoke detectors to make sure the alarm works.
Checking the smoke detector includes making sure the batteries have plenty of charge, said Ben Shearer, the department’s community risk reduction specialist.
“A smoke alarm with a dead or missing battery is the same as having no smoke alarm at all,” he said.
Shearer said people should follow manufacturer instructions for their smoke detectors.
The U.S. Fire Administration recommends:
▪ Replacing a nine-volt battery at least once a year, and replacing the smoke alarm every 10 years.
▪ For alarms powered by a 10-year lithium, or long-life battery, replace the entire smoke alarm per instructions, and properly dispose of it at a household hazardous waste site or sending it back to the manufacturer.
▪ Replacing the backup battery every year for alarms that are hardwired to a home’s electrical system, and getting a new unit every 10 years.
People should also take the opportunity with the time change to check the expiration dates of their emergency supplies, Shearer added.
Kristin M. Kraemer: 509-582-1531, @KristinMKraemer
