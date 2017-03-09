Washington state wants to change Medicaid. Find out more March 11 in Kennewick

A free public forum is planned March 11 in Kennewick on the recently signed Medicaid Transformation Project demonstration happening in Washington.
The meeting is 1 to 2:30 p.m. at the United Way building at 401 N. Young St.
Representatives from the state’s Health Care Authority will be on hand for the forum, which is co-sponsored by the Greater Columbia Accountable Community of Health.
Earlier this year, the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services approved an agreement allowing “up to $1.5 billion in federal investments to promote innovative, sustainable and systemic changes that help improve the overall health of Washingtonians,” according to information from the state.
The Kennewick forum is one of several planned around the state.
To register for it, go to tinyurl.com/kennewickmedicare.
