Trios Health board member to resign, board to seek replacement

A longtime Kennewick Public Hospital District commissioner is resigning at the end of March.
Jim Mefford announced at a recent meeting that he’ll step down March 31. He couldn’t immediately be reached for comment.
Marv Kinney, president of the seven-member board, said he was surprised by Mefford’s resignation.
The board, which oversees the Trios Health system, will have 90 days from Mefford’s resignation to appoint a replacement.
Kinney said he expects the board to advertise for applications and then invite candidates in for interviews.
Commissioners serve six-year terms. Mefford’s term ends this year.
Mefford spent years working in health care finance before retiring in 1995. His career included stints as chief financial officer at Kadlec in Richland and St. Anthony Hospital in Pendleton.
He first was elected to the Kennewick Public Hospital District board in 2005.
