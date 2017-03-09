Heading to Seattle today? Not over Snoqualmie Pass

Interstate 90 over Snoqualmie Pass is closed heading west because of high avalanche danger.
The state Department of Transportation said it is possible I-90 will remain closed overnight. Drivers are advised to delay travel plans or consider alternate routes.
The state said the eastbound lanes are closing at North Bend at 1:15 p.m., as well.
The National Weather Service says the avalanche danger is high because of increasing rain, snow and wind on the west slopes of the central and southwest Washington Cascades and Mt. Hood.
Currently, there is compact snow, slush and ice in places on the roadway.
The westbound traffic is being stopped at Easton, Cle Elum and Ellensburg.
