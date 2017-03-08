Tri-City Friday to feel like spring — warm and windy

The Tri-Cities could see plenty of sunshine and warm weather Friday, but it is expected to come with a downside.
The day should feel like an early glimpse of spring, with a predicted high that could reach 62 degrees.
But with spring in the Tri-Cities comes wind.
The Friday forecast calls for sustained wind speeds building through the morning to 23 to 28 mph. Gusts as high as 39 mph are forecast by the National Weather Service.
Thursday the rainy weather should continue. A 70 percent chance of rain and a high of about 48 degrees is forecast for the Tri-Cities.
Only a slight chance of rain is forecast for the weekend, with rain more likely early in the coming work week, according to the weather service.
