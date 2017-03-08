Benton County property tax statements almost ready to send

The Benton County Treasurer expects to mail property tax statements by the end of the week, nearly a month later than usual.
Treasurer Kenneth Spencer said the annual rite of tax season was delayed longer than expected by a new computer software system. Spencer said the tax statements were at the printer Tuesday.
Property taxes are due on or before April 30, with the option to pay the second half by Oct. 31.
Property taxes are the county’s largest source of revenue and will account for about $203 million in 2017.
Franklin County sent tax statements in mid-February.
