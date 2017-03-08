Ed Sheeran has a date with the Tacoma Dome.
The Grammy Award winner on Wednesday announced a North American arena tour that stops in Tacoma on July 29.
Tickets go on sale March 17.
Sheeran will play 59 dates on the tour, with stops also in Portland and Vancouver, British Columbia. You can see all tour dates here.
The ginger pop star recently released his new album, Divide, and hit singles Shape Of You and Castle On The Hill topped the Billboard Hot 100 chart.
Sheeran won Grammys for Song of the Year and Best Pop Solo Performance in 2016 with the popular song Thinking Out Loud.
