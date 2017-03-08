Snoqualmie Pass open again — but it’s still snowing

Interstate 90 over Snoqualmie Pass is back open after Tuesday’s nasty crashes.
The state Department of Transportation reports it’s snowing on the pass and roadway has compact snow and ice.
If you’re heading West today, be careful and be prepared. Chains are required on all vehicles, except all-wheel drive.
After several closures since Monday, state officials told drivers in a tweet to stop driving too fast for conditions, reported the Associated Press. It had been snowing heavily at times with areas of poor visibility.
Officials had already closed the eastbound lanes over Snoqualmie Pass for avalanche control earlier in the day, said AP.
The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning for the area through 6 a.m. Wednesday with 6 to 12 inches of snow expected in the Cascade Mountain passes.
