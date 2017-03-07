Attorneys protecting privacy of detained Afghan family

Officials plan to release no more information about the travel plans of an Afghan family detained in Los Angeles on their way to resettle in the Tri-Cities.
A spokesman for the family’s attorneys said their privacy is being protected out of concern for their security.
The family made national news when they were detained Thursday as they arrived in California for a connecting flight to Seattle.
The father worked for the U.S. military in Afghanistan for more than a decade and was assaulted and shot during his time there, according to one attorney for the family.
He was traveling with his wife and three young sons, one of them a baby. All were at risk because of his service, his attorneys said in federal court documents.
They had gone through a year-long process to obtain special immigrant visas given to foreigners who work for the U.S. military. Homeland Security officials did not say why they were detained last week.
They were released Monday and were free to travel. They will be interviewed April 5 in Seattle to determine if they are eligible to use their visas to remain in the United States.
