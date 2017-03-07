Bankrupt Vanity chain with Columbia Center store is closing

1:42 Caught on camera: Vandals toss tar on Florida home Pause

1:13 VIDEO: Adorable giant anteater born at Zoo Miami

3:04 Casey Anthony on how daughter Caylee died: I don't know

1:32 Trump: 'Dishonest media' refuses to report terrorist attacks

3:40 N.C. principal announces school cancellation and has a 'Ferris Bueller'-style day off

2:35 Two ways Trump proposes to change America's healthcare

1:01 Vit plant receives big piece of equipment

0:49 One kitty, two kitty, three kitties in a Mississippi tree

1:48 Fresno zoo's baby rhino has a big toy ball, and he knows what to do with it