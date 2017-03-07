Bankrupt Vanity chain with Columbia Center store is closing

Kennewick’s Columbia Center is losing a tenant after the operator of a chain of mall-based fashion stores filed for bankruptcy.
Vanity Shop of Grand Forks Inc. sought protection from creditors March 1 when it filed for Chapter 11 in U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of North Dakota.
Tuesday, it announced it is closing all 137 of its Vanity stores, including three in Washington, where it has two Spokane stores and the one in Kennewick.
At Columbia Center, Vanity is between Vans and Fuego near the food court. Vanity stores are typically about 3,0000-square-feet and carry a variety of fashion items, including clothing, jewelry and hair accessories.
Tiger Capital Group is conducting the going-out-of-business sale.
