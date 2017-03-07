Not a good day for travel across Snoqualmie or Blue Mountains

Travelers heading over Snoqualmie Pass or the Blue Mountains should be prepared for heavy snow, according to the National Weather Service.
The forecast for Snoqualmie Pass called for 9 to 15 inches Tuesday through Tuesday night. Snow storms then should taper off, with 2 to 6 inches expected Wednesday and Wednesday night and 3 to 5 inches expected Thursday.
Travelers were spending up to an extra hour on Interstate 90 Tuesday morning between Elk Heights and the summit of Snoqualmie Pass due to multiple collisions and chains required on all vehicles without all-wheel drive, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation.
One fatality has been reported, with no details released yet.
The eastbound lanes were scheduled to close from 1 p.m. for up to two hours Tuesday for avalanche control work.
In the Blue Mountains, 3 to 7 inches of snow were forecast at Emigrant Springs on Interstate 84 on Tuesday and Tuesday night. Wednesday 2 to 4 inches were forecast.
Drivers can expect snow-covered and slick roadways, plus possible blowing and drifting snow in some areas, according to the Oregon Department of Transportation.
