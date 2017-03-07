Rally and celebration for International Women’s Day set March 8 in Richland

A rally and celebration in honor of International Women’s Day is planned March 8 at John Dam Plaza in Richland.
The event runs from 4 to 6 p.m. and is free and open to all.
It’s coordinated by The Honeypot Huddle, a newly-formed local women’s civic group dedicated to “positive action for the betterment of our country.”
International Women’s Day celebrates the achievements and contributions of women and is a call to action for achieving gender parity.
The local event’s theme is “Justice – Dignity – Equality” and will feature speakers and information on becoming engaged in working toward gender equality.
Comments