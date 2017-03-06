Quilts of Valor group seeks volunteers

The Quilts of Valor group is looking for volunteers.
The purpose of the organization is to cover service members and veterans touched by war with comforting and healing quilts of valor. The grup meets every second Saturday of the month at Sandy's Fabrics & Machines in Kennewick.
Participants do not need to have sewing or quilting skills. Donations are always welcome.
For more information, call Gail Tarcza at 509-627-2168 or visit qovf.org. Visit Sandy's Fabrics & Machines website at sandysfabrics.com.
