Yakima Basin irrigation water outlook near normal

A near normal water supply is forecast for irrigators relying on water from the Yakima Basin for the coming season, according to the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation.
Irrigators with senior water rights should receive their full allotment of water during the 2017 irrigation season, according to the federal forecast released Monday.
The water supply is estimated to cover 96 percent of junior water rights.
“The reservoir storage and the snowpack are a bit below normal, but with normal conditions our water supply should be adequate,” said Chuck Garner, Yakima Project River Operations supervisor. He called the expected water supply “near normal.”
Specific water delivery levels will not be determined until later in the year after reservoir storage begins to decline.
The early water forecast is based on flows, precipitation, snowpack and reservoir storage, plus estimates of future precipitation and river flows. Spring precipitation and runoff could change the outlook.
Monthly forecasts will be released through July.
