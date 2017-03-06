Week in photos March 5-11, 2017

March 6, 2017 - Second graders, from left, Henry Kincaid, Christian Lee, Broc Kerr and Ethan Browning and first grader Ashton Browning prepare coffee grounds for their fungus gardens at Sagebrush Elementary in Richland.
Andrea Starr
Courtesy PNNL
March 6, 2017 - Pacific Northwest National Laboratory scientist Taniya RoyChowdhury helps students make fungus gardens Friday at Sagebrush Elementary School in Richland.
Andrea Starr
Courtesy PNNL
March 6, 2017 - John Panther of Kennewick sent in this photo that he took of the Hanford Reach.
Courtesy John Panther
March 6, 2017 - The Hanford cheerleading team finished second at the UCA National High School Cheerleading Championship on Feb. 11-12 in Orlando, Fla.
Courtesy of Kim Mayer
March 5, 2017 - A collection of travel trailers, motorhomes and tents are set up behind the Dayspring Ministries homeless facility in the 2600 block of West Bruneau Place in Kennewick. State law grants churches wide latitude to serve the needy, but the city of Kennewick aims to establish ground rules after receiving complaints about loitering, violence, fireworks, drug deals and derelict trailers.
Bob Brawdy
Tri-City Herald
March 5, 2017 - Dayspring Ministries volunteer Barb Klug, left, and Melinda Talbott, a Senior Community Service Employment Program participant, store donated foam soup bowls on the storage shelves in the kitchen area of the organization’s homeless facility in the 2600 block of West Bruneau Place in Kennewick. They serve about 100 meals, which includes breakfast, lunch and dinner, seven days a week.
Bob Brawdy
Tri-City Herald
March 5, 2017 - Bill Price is a chaplain for Dayspring Ministries in Kennewick. It’s been about a year since the nondenominational ministry expanded its mission to include feeding the poor and homeless.
Bob Brawdy
Tri-City Herald
March 5, 2017 - Lisa Godwin, executive director of Tri-County Partners Habitat for Humanity, speaks Saturday in Pasco during a dedication ceremony for the group’s 100th home.
Sara Schilling
Tri-City Herald
March 5, 2017 - Lori Saueressig of Richland sent in this photo of a heron on her neighbor’s rooftop, possibly scoping out the koi pond below for a buffet.
Courtesy Lori Saueressig
March 5, 2017 - Richland’s Garrett Streufert, right, battles Gonzaga Prep’s Jamaari Jones for a rebound during Saturday’s game at the 4A boys state tournament in Tacoma. Richland lost 64-57 place fifth.
Patrick Hagerty
Special to the Herald
March 5, 2017 - Richland’s Riley Sorn, middle, goes to block the shot of a Gonzaga Prep player during Saturday’s game at the 4A boys state tournament in Tacoma. Richland lost 64-57 place fifth.
Patrick Hagerty
Special to the Herald
March 5, 2017 - Kamiakin’s Chanceler Williams, middle, and teammates Salee Westermeyer, left, and Oumou Toure, right, were all smiles after Williams sank the game-winning bucket in overtime Saturday at the Class 3A state basketball tournament in Tacoma. The Braves won in overtime to finish fourth.
Patrick Hagerty
Special to the Herald
March 5, 2017 - Kamiakin’s Oumou Toure, left, and Symone Brown stop Lynnwood’s Kelsey Rogers from getting off her shot during Saturday’s game.
Patrick Hagerty
Special to the Herald