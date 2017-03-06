Local

March 6, 2017 2:16 PM

Rain, breezes and maybe a smattering of snowflakes in Tri-City forecast

By Annette Cary

acary@tricityherald.com

The Tri-Cities has a rainy week ahead, with a chance of a few morning snowflakes early Tuesday.

Monday has been windy, with a wind speed of 26 mph reported at the Tri-Cities Airport in the late morning.

The National Weather Service is predicting a 70 percent chance of precipitation Tuesday.

The overnight low heading into Tuesday should be just above freezing and there is a chance that some precipitation could fall as snow between 4 a.m. and 10 a.m., according to the weather service.

Most of the day should be rainy and breezy.

More rain is possible Wednesday night through Thursday night in the Tri-Cities.

Highs should warm up to the 50s from Wednesday through Friday, and no nights are forecast with temperatures below freezing through at least the weekend in the Tri-Cities.

Related content

Local

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Snippet of Pasco police chase Sunday morning

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos