Rain, breezes and maybe a smattering of snowflakes in Tri-City forecast

The Tri-Cities has a rainy week ahead, with a chance of a few morning snowflakes early Tuesday.
Monday has been windy, with a wind speed of 26 mph reported at the Tri-Cities Airport in the late morning.
The National Weather Service is predicting a 70 percent chance of precipitation Tuesday.
The overnight low heading into Tuesday should be just above freezing and there is a chance that some precipitation could fall as snow between 4 a.m. and 10 a.m., according to the weather service.
Most of the day should be rainy and breezy.
More rain is possible Wednesday night through Thursday night in the Tri-Cities.
Highs should warm up to the 50s from Wednesday through Friday, and no nights are forecast with temperatures below freezing through at least the weekend in the Tri-Cities.
