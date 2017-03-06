Richland man killed in motorcycle wreck in Pasco

A Richland man driving a motorcycle was killed Sunday night on the Highway 395 interchange with westbound Interstate 182 in Pasco.
Jason Montoya, 40, was driving a 2014 Harley Davidson FXSB when he apparently lost control at about 5:45 p.m. while traveling northbound on Highway 395 to the westbound exit to Interstate 182.
Montoya drove onto the left shoulder, continued through the median and ended up coming to rest back in the westbound lanes at milepost 12 on Interstate 182, according to a Washington State Patrol press release.
The cause of the wreck is listed as improper lane use in the release.
He was reported to be wearing a helmet.
