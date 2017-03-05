Tri-City restaurant inspections through Feb. 24

Vista Elementary School in Kennewick and the pizza shop at Columbia Point Winco in Richland received sterling scores on routine inspections by the Benton-Franklin Health Department in results posted this week.
By law, all establishments selling food are subject to inspection. See below for details on what the ratings mean.
Establishments needing re-inspection
Apollo Greek Restaurant, 620 Cullum Way, Richland, Feb. 24, second follow-up to Jan. 23 routine (25 Red, 0 Blue)
Notes: Food worker cards not 100 percent; improper produce washing.
Chapala Express, 1028 Lee Blvd., Richland, Feb. 24, first follow-up to Feb. 14 routine (15 Red, 5 Blue)
Notes: Improper cooling procedures.
McDonald’s, 2202 W. Court St., Pasco, Feb. 23, first follow-up to Jan. 26 routine (10 Red, 5 Blue)
Notes: No paper towels at hand sink.
Establishments not needing re-inspection
Brick House Pizza, 3791 W. Van Giesen St., West Richland, Feb. 22, routine (0 Red, 0 Blue)
Edison Elementary School, 201 S. Dawes St., Kennewick, Feb. 24, routine (0 Red, 3 Blue)
Magill’s Restaurant, 3214 Road 68, Pasco, Feb. 23, routine (20 Red, 0 Blue)
Moolicious #3, 6600 Burden Blvd., Pasco, Feb. 24, routine (15 Red, 5 Blue)
Shakey’s Pizza, 4525 N. Road 68, Pasco, Feb. 23, first follow-up to Jan. 6 routine (15 Red, 0 Blue)
Sterling’s, 890 George Washington Way, Richland, Feb. 24, first follow-up to Jan. 26 routine (0 Red, 0 Blue)
Vista Elementary School, 1701 N. Young St., Kennewick, Feb. 24 (0 Red, 0 Blue)
William Wiley Elementary School, 2820 S. Highland Blvd., West Richland, Feb. 22, routine (0 Red, 0 Blue)
Winco, 101 Columbia Point Ave., Richland, Feb. 24, routine, Bakery, (5 Red, 0 Blue), Deli (20 Red, 5 Blue), Meat, (15 Red, 5 Blue), Pizza, (0 Red, 0 Blue), Store (15 Red, 0 Blue).
Restaurants that score 25 or more “red” points receive automatic revisits.
Establishments are rated on a state point system that’s based on the federal food code for the conditions in the restaurant at the time of the unannounced visit. The point scale ranges up to 415 points.
Red points reflect more concerning issues requiring immediate attention. An establishment receiving 25 or more red points on a routine inspection must be re-inspected. Blue points indicate situations that need to be fixed, but not immediately. Restaurants receiving 10 or more red points when re-inspected are inspected again.
Past restaurant inspections can be viewed at the health district’s website, bfhd.wa.gov/food/index.php.
Diners with concerns about an establishment should contact the management or the health department directly.
