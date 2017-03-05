Pancake day fundraiser March 7 raises funds for Children’s Miracle Network

The Kennewick and Pasco IHOP restaurants will offer guests free pancakes on National Pancake Day on Tuesday to raise money and awareness for the Children’s Miracle Network.
For each stack of pancakes served between 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on National Pancake Day, IHOP guests are invited to make a donation to the Children’s Miracle Network.
Since 2006, IHOP’s National Pancake Day has raised approximately $15 million to provide life-saving treatment, programs and medical equipment for children — including the thousands of Central Washington patients treated annually at Virginia Mason Memorial.
In the weeks before National Pancake Day, participating IHOP restaurants also sold Miracle Balloons for $1 and $5 to benefit Children’s Miracle Network. All proceeds benefit local children. Guests who buy a $5 balloon will receive a $5 discount coupon that can be used during their next visit to IHOP.
For more information or to make an online donation to Virginia Mason Memorial, go to IHOPpancakeday.com.
