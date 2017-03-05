Mid-Columbia agendas for Monday-Thursday

Monday
Pasco City Council, 7 p.m., 525 N. Third Ave.: hold a public hearing on Urban Growth Area expansion; and approve resolutions on special elections for all council seats and special permits for portable classrooms at Chiawana High and a day care center.
Tuesday
Benton PUD Commission, 9 a.m., 2721 W. 10th Ave., Kennewick: amend small irrigation electric rates and revise power risk management and trading policies.
Benton County Commission, 9 a.m., Benton County Courthouse, 620 Market St., Prosser: Council of Governments update; plat for Seitz River tracts.
Kennewick Irrigation District Board, 9 a.m., 2015 S. Ely St.: Tom Knutson, Water Management Solutions; presentation and staff reports.
Richland Public Library Board, 5:30 p.m., 955 Northgate Drive: manager’s report; STEAM space project.
West Richland City Council, 7 p.m., 3803 W. Van Giesen: introduction of new city planner; presentation by Benton Franklin Council of Governments.
Richland City Council, 7 p.m., pre-meeting, 7:30 p.m., regular meeting, 505 Swift Blvd., : executive session to discuss litigation; Horn Rapids solar project update; city council health benefits; first reading to establish Transportation Benefit District, and $20 car tab fee.
Wednesday
Port of Benton Commission, 8:30 a.m., Walter Clore Wine and Culinary Center, 2140 Wine Country Road, Prosser: updates from Walter Clore; Prosser Economic Development Association; TRIDEC; Benton Franklin Council of Governments, and resolution on Duportail crossing agreement.
Franklin County Commission, 9 a.m., 1016 N. Fourth Ave., Pasco: opening of janitorial bids.
Kennewick Arts Commission, 6 p.m., 210 W. Sixth Ave.: energize the Arts Awards nominations, call for artists for Playground of Dreams.
Richland Planning Commission, 7 p.m., 975 George Washington Way: election of officers; sensitive areas ordinance.
Thursday
Port of Pasco Commission, 10:30 a.m., Osprey Pointe Blvd., Pasco: Tri-Cities Airport growth; FAA control tower lease; parking rates.
Richland Parks and Recreation Commission, 7 p.m., 505 Swift Blvd.: finalize 2017 goals; field use fees.
Comments