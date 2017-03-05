Local

March 5, 2017 1:08 PM

Mid-Columbia agendas for Monday-Thursday

Tri-City Herald

Monday

Pasco City Council, 7 p.m., 525 N. Third Ave.: hold a public hearing on Urban Growth Area expansion; and approve resolutions on special elections for all council seats and special permits for portable classrooms at Chiawana High and a day care center.

Tuesday

Benton PUD Commission, 9 a.m., 2721 W. 10th Ave., Kennewick: amend small irrigation electric rates and revise power risk management and trading policies.

Benton County Commission, 9 a.m., Benton County Courthouse, 620 Market St., Prosser: Council of Governments update; plat for Seitz River tracts.

Kennewick Irrigation District Board, 9 a.m., 2015 S. Ely St.: Tom Knutson, Water Management Solutions; presentation and staff reports.

Richland Public Library Board, 5:30 p.m., 955 Northgate Drive: manager’s report; STEAM space project.

West Richland City Council, 7 p.m., 3803 W. Van Giesen: introduction of new city planner; presentation by Benton Franklin Council of Governments.

Richland City Council, 7 p.m., pre-meeting, 7:30 p.m., regular meeting, 505 Swift Blvd., : executive session to discuss litigation; Horn Rapids solar project update; city council health benefits; first reading to establish Transportation Benefit District, and $20 car tab fee.

Wednesday

Port of Benton Commission, 8:30 a.m., Walter Clore Wine and Culinary Center, 2140 Wine Country Road, Prosser: updates from Walter Clore; Prosser Economic Development Association; TRIDEC; Benton Franklin Council of Governments, and resolution on Duportail crossing agreement.

Franklin County Commission, 9 a.m., 1016 N. Fourth Ave., Pasco: opening of janitorial bids.

Kennewick Arts Commission, 6 p.m., 210 W. Sixth Ave.: energize the Arts Awards nominations, call for artists for Playground of Dreams.

Richland Planning Commission, 7 p.m., 975 George Washington Way: election of officers; sensitive areas ordinance.

Thursday

Port of Pasco Commission, 10:30 a.m., Osprey Pointe Blvd., Pasco: Tri-Cities Airport growth; FAA control tower lease; parking rates.

Richland Parks and Recreation Commission, 7 p.m., 505 Swift Blvd.: finalize 2017 goals; field use fees.

Related content

Local

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Snowflake melts under PNNL's mini microscope

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos