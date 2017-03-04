March for Meals events hosted in March

The Mid-Columbia Meals on Wheels, a program of Senior Life Resources, recently announced that it will be participating in the 15th annual March for Meals.
March for Meals is a month-long nationwide celebration of Meal on Wheels, and the homebound and vulnerable seniors who rely on it. March for Meals celebrations will include four events.
March 7 is the fundraising breakfast hosted by CG Public House and Catering at 7:30 a.m. at the TRAC. Call 509-735-1911 for reservations.
From March 20-24, Community Champions are invited to ride-along with an experienced volunteer on a home delivery route to experience Meals on Wheels in action. Call 509-735-1911 for more information.
March 25 is the Blue Brigade Fun Run, Walk or Don’t Event. For information or to register, visit seniorliferesources.org.
On March 29, Visit the new senior dining café at 1834 Fowler St. in Richland, for soup and sandwiches from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. to celebrate the final days of March for Meals.
For more information about March of Meals, call 509-735-1911 or visit marchformeals.com. Visit seniorliferesources.org for information about the Mid-Columbia Meals on Wheels.
