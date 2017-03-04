Free colorectal cancer prescreening event set for March 18

The Tri-Cities Cancer Center, in partnership with Kadlec, Lourdes Health, and Trios Health, will host a free colorectal Cancer Prescreening event on March 18.
The free service includes a health assessment to determine the appropriateness for colonoscopy. Appropriate participants will be scheduled for their colonoscopy. Appointments take place two to four weeks from the event.
Free colonoscopy prep and education are provided to scheduled participants at the event, and financial resources will be provided to people meeting necessary criteria.
People that should consider screening are men and women age 50-75, those at high risk of colorectal cancer, and individuals who have not had a colonoscopy in the last ten years.
Appointments are required, and can be made by visiting BeHealthyGetScreened.com. Call the Tri-Cities Cancer Center at 509-737-3420.
Comments