Camp Patriot fundraiser set March 11 at Rollarena

A Camp Patriot fundraiser is scheduled for 10 p.m. to midnight March 11 at the Rollarena Skating Center, 849 Stevens Dr., Richland.
Camp Patriot is a nonprofit organization with a mission to empower and thank wounded and disabled military veterans of all generations through outdoor programs. It is funded solely by private donations.
The event is for those 21 and older, and admission is $5. All admission, skate rental, and concession proceeds will be donated to Camp Patriot.
For more information, contact Alan or Judy Bacon at 509-627-6620 or Skate4@frontier.com.
