Local

March 4, 2017 8:59 PM

PNNL visual analytics expert to speak in Richland

Tri-City Herald

A Pacific Northwest National Laboratory expert will discuss the visual analytic research at the lab, as part of a community science and technology seminar series.

Russ Burtner’s presentation is scheduled for 7 p.m. Thursday at the Richland Public Library, 955 Northgate Drive. The talk was rescheduled from January due to bad weather.

It will cover human-centered design, in which the needs, wants and limitations of product users are considered.

Burtner also will discuss technical trends that could impact visual analytics.

Related content

Local

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Snowflake melts under PNNL's mini microscope

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos