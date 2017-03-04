PNNL visual analytics expert to speak in Richland

A Pacific Northwest National Laboratory expert will discuss the visual analytic research at the lab, as part of a community science and technology seminar series.
Russ Burtner’s presentation is scheduled for 7 p.m. Thursday at the Richland Public Library, 955 Northgate Drive. The talk was rescheduled from January due to bad weather.
It will cover human-centered design, in which the needs, wants and limitations of product users are considered.
Burtner also will discuss technical trends that could impact visual analytics.
