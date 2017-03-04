Master Gardeners workshop offered March 9

The WSU Master Gardeners is offering a free workshop March 9 on how to grow vegetables in a straw bale.
The program is 6:30 p.m. at the Mid-Columbia Library, 1620 S. Union St.
For more information, contact Alice Allison at 509-545-5409.
March 4, 2017 8:59 PM
