March 4, 2017 8:59 PM

Master Gardeners workshop offered March 9

The WSU Master Gardeners is offering a free workshop March 9 on how to grow vegetables in a straw bale.

The program is 6:30 p.m. at the Mid-Columbia Library, 1620 S. Union St.

For more information, contact Alice Allison at 509-545-5409.

