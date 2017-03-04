Miss Tri-Cities applicants can file until April 11 for 2017

The Miss Tri-Cities Scholarship Program is seeking applicants for the 2017 Miss Tri-Cities and the Miss Tri-Cities Outstanding Teen Pageants.
The application deadline is April 11.
For the Miss program, contestants must be between 17 and 24 years of age and a graduate of high school prior to the 2018 state competition.
For the teen program, contestants must be no younger than 13 years and cannot be older than 17 years old before July 31, 2018.
Applications may be submitted at misstricities.org. For more information, call 509-539-3252.
