Honky Tonk Hoedown set for March 10 in Pasco

The third annual Honky Tonk Hoedown is from 5:30 to 11 p.m. March 10 at the Pasco Red Lion. Ticket sales end March 6. Tables are $55 per person or $400 for a table of eight. The event includes a prime rib buffet, local wine and beer, testimonies from volunteers, a game of Let’s Make a Deal with Chuck Hall, and a live and silent auction.
Miss Tri-Cities will sing the national anthem and talk about her volunteer experiences. Money raised will help cover the costs of producing 18 rodeos in Washington, Oregon, and Idaho this year.
Comments