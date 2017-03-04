Genealogical Society meeting set for March 8

The Tri-City Genealogical Society is meeting at 7 p.m. March 8 at the Benton County PUD Auditorium.
The meeting, free to the public, will discuss funeral customs in America and researching funeral home records.
Speaker Amy Mueller will be providing a display of local funeral home records and cemetery applications, all over 100 years old, as well as giving information on the many different funeral customs of the past.
A Beginning Genealogy Class is from 6:15 to 6:45 p.m. in the PUD auditorium. This class is free. The topic will be analyzing birth records. For more information, call 509-943-9322.
